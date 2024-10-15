O'FALLON - A petition has emerged calling for the reconsideration of an Illinois High School Association (IHSA) rule that led to the ban of a freshman O'Fallon student-athlete from his school's cross-country team. The petition, initiated by Madelyn Hindia on October 15, 2024, seeks to draw attention to what the family describes as an unfair IHSA decision affecting their son, Cole Deering.

Cole was banned from participating in the team after he unknowingly ran in a 6K charity race to support his sister, an action that violated IHSA regulations prohibiting athletes from participating in outside events. Cole participated in a benefit for a medical center where his sister had been hospitalized with a case of pneumonia.

Hindia said the family and Cole were unaware of the implications of the charity race, running outside his normal high school team meets. Hindia said the impact of the ban has been particularly difficult for Cole, who is autistic and has been focusing on his mental health. Cole was diagnosed with autism at a young age, but running became his thing, his parents said, and now that has been taken away at the high school level.

Hindia expressed that Cole was eager to return to racing after a break, and the news of his ban was devastating for him and his family."It is heartbreaking to see a student-athlete punished for something completely unknown to us as parents," Hindia said.

The petition aims to gather support for Cole and advocates for a review of the IHSA rule in question, emphasizing the need for fair treatment of student-athletes.

As of now, the petition has garnered considerable attention from those sympathetic to Cole's situation."We are asking the IHSA to reconsider this rule and allow Cole to continue pursuing his passion for running," Hindia said. "Please sign this petition to show your support for Cole and fair treatment of student-athletes."Click here for the change.org petition for Cole.