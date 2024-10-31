Our Daily Show! LIVE Wood River Trick or Treat: Pete's Parlor!

WOOD RIVER - During Wood River’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat event last week, Shelley Israel reflected on her recent decision to open Pete’s Parlor in the heart of downtown.

Israel noted that the barbershop has been at its current location at 13 East Ferguson Avenue since April. She said they specialize in men’s hair and she enjoys her work, but this work has been especially fun since the move to Wood River.

“I just really love good, down-to-earth people,” she said. “I’ve worked here off and on throughout my entire adult life, so I just really enjoy this area and I love the people who live in Wood River.”

As trick-or-treaters swarmed downtown Wood River during the trick-or-treating event on Oct. 23, 2024, Israel handed out candy at Pete’s Parlor and chatted with community members. She noted that it was “really cool” to meet so many new people and introduce them to the business.

“It’s our first downtown event. It’s a lot to take in,” Israel laughed.

As a business, Pete’s Parlor Barbershop takes walk-ins and appointments. Israel herself has been cutting hair for over 15 years, and she said she “really, really enjoys” the business styles and longer styles that are trending right now.

Though she’s not from Wood River originally, Israel decided to open Pete’s Parlor in the downtown district because she enjoys the town and its residents. She loves working with the community, and she can’t wait to continue her business in Wood River for many years to come.

“I really enjoy just blue-collar, the heart of Wood River, hardworking,” she said. “I’m actually not from Wood River, but I just decided to open my business here because I love the area so much.”

For more information about Pete’s Parlor, visit Petes-Parlor.square.site or their official Facebook page.

