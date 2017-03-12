JERSEYVILLE - The Panther Pal Bus Pull event pulled the Jersey Community High School Special Olympics team and student body together once again on Friday.

The purpose of the Bus Pull event is to financially support the JCHS Special Olympics team and its participation in Special Olympics this year.

Various students are being encouraged to sign up to participate on teams of about 15 students, each sponsoring one of the Special Education students (our Panther Pals). A minimum donation of $5 guarantees students’ participation in the event, which goes to support the JCHS Special Olympics team.

The Pull was held on Friday, March 10. The challenge was to pull the District’s small white bus 25 feet. The team who pulls the bus 25 feet in the fastest amount of time was the winner.

“The motivating factor for me to create this event was sparked after my participation in a Special Olympics Summit back in December,” Rachel Peters, the event organizer, said. “Various fundraising activities were discussed about how to achieve whole-school involvement with kids in the Life Basics class. The Bus Pull is only the beginning of a seven-week campaign I have put together. The Special Olympics participants will never forget those who helped. It is great to see all the students pumped up about helping the Special Olympics athletes.”

Peters said she is so inspired by her work on this project that she will likely work in the special education field someday along with pursuing a degree in nutrition.

