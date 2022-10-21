Peter Blake Diamond
Name: Peter Blake Diamond
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Hometown: Bethalto
Years of Service: 2007-2011
KIA: No
Branch: US Army
Rank: Specialist
Wars: Iraqi War
Medals/Honors Earned: Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Parachutist Badge, Eagle Eye
Message: Pete spent his years of service with the 82nd Airborne division at Ft. Bragg in NC. While in, he did a year long tour in Iraq under OIF and OEF.
Submitted By: Ashley Diamond
More like this: