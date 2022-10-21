Name: Peter Blake Diamond

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Hometown: Bethalto

Years of Service: 2007-2011

KIA: No

Branch: US Army

Rank: Specialist

Wars: Iraqi War

Medals/Honors Earned: Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Parachutist Badge, Eagle Eye

Message: Pete spent his years of service with the 82nd Airborne division at Ft. Bragg in NC. While in, he did a year long tour in Iraq under OIF and OEF.

Submitted By: Ashley Diamond

More like this:

Veteran JT Terry Day's Service Record Includes Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan
Mar 27, 2025
Several St. Clair County Sheriff's Officers Honored: Investigator John Davis Receives Medal of Valor for Bravery
Feb 4, 2025
Duckworth, Fellow Senate Democratic Veterans Call on Trump and Hegseth to Immediately Restore DoD Webpages Honoring American Military Heroes
Mar 23, 2025
K9 Odin's Bravery Highlighted, Plus Other Alton Police Recognitions At Annual Awards Ceremony
Jan 28, 2025
Blackmon Balances Academic Excellence With Service and Tutoring
Apr 17, 2025

 