Peter Blake Diamond Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Peter Blake Diamond Hometown: Bethalto Years of Service: 2007-2011 KIA: No Branch: US Army Rank: Specialist Wars: Iraqi War Medals/Honors Earned: Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Parachutist Badge, Eagle Eye Message: Pete spent his years of service with the 82nd Airborne division at Ft. Bragg in NC. While in, he did a year long tour in Iraq under OIF and OEF. Submitted By: Ashley Diamond More like this: Print Version Submit your Tribute Trending