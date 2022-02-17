Pete & Ashley's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Pete & Ashley Diamond from Wood River
Date Met/Started Dating: April 3, 2000
Briefly Describe First Date: Ashley joined 7th-grade track at Trimpe to spend more time with Pete.
Date Married: August 1, 2020
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We love going on trips, spending time with our families, and hanging out at home with our furkids.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication is absolutely key! Live every day with love, compassion, and trust.
