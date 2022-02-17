Our Love Story:

The Couple: Pete & Ashley Diamond from Wood River

Date Met/Started Dating: April 3, 2000

Briefly Describe First Date: Ashley joined 7th-grade track at Trimpe to spend more time with Pete.

Date Married: August 1, 2020

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We love going on trips, spending time with our families, and hanging out at home with our furkids.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication is absolutely key! Live every day with love, compassion, and trust.

