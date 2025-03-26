MARYVILLE, IL. – Our Lord’s Lutheran Church (OLLC), 150 Wilma Dr., Maryville, will hold a Pet Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This outdoor event will include canine demonstrations, rescue organizations, face painting, a teddy bear clinic, reading to pets, vendors, a booth for pets and owners to receive a blessing, and many door prizes. This event is free and open to all ages and pets of all kinds. Simple lunch items will be available for a small donation.

Rescue organizations such as Catty Shack and Renee’s Rescue will be present. Horseshoe Lake Animal Hospital will provide nail trims and education. Freedom Dogsports is returning to showoff the training young people have given their dogs by demonstrating the dogs agility and ability to follow commands on an obstacle course. Got Your Six Support Dogs will have a booth and a recipient of a trained support dog from Got Your Six will speak at 11 am. There will be facepainting and child friendly attendance prizes. At 11 am two donkeys from Happy Trails Farm will be ready for petting, feeding, and photo ops.

Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Indoor restrooms are available. Extensive space is available for walking dogs around the Prairie Restoration Area and the Chapel in the Pines.

A rain date of April 26 has been selected if needed.

Optional donations accepted of Pet Food and Pet Supplies for the Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) See https://www.mehs.org/pantry for more information.

To get to OLLC, follow the frontage road past the Well Care Center of Maryville, turn right at the drive just before the church building, and park in the church parking lot.

For more information, contact:

Pastor Kratzer / 618-345-5692 / love2haveu@ourlords.org

For more information about Our Lord’s Lutheran Church, visit https://ourlords.org/or find us on Facebook at Our Lord’s Lutheran Church.

Our Lord’s Lutheran Church is a community of people who are committed to loving God, caring for one another, and sharing Christ’s love with all. OLLC provides a welcoming atmosphere, ample educational and fellowship activities, Christ-centered worship services, and opportunities to make the world a better place by serving those in need. Situated near the intersection of Highway 159 and Interstate 55, OLLC’s beautiful grounds include a Worship Center, Life Center, Prairie Restoration area, and the Chapel in the Pines. OLLC is a congregation affiliated with the ELCA.

