PEORIA - Ben Perulfi was once again the leading runner for Edwardsville as the Tigers finished 25th in the Class 3A division of the First To The Finish cross country meet held Saturday morning at Detweiler Park in Peoria, the traditional site for the IHSA state meet in November.

Civic Memorial and Triad came in 27th and 28th places respectively in the Class 2A race, while Father McGivney Catholic was 25th and Carlinville came in 45th in the Class 1A race in one of the biggest meets in the state.

The Tigers had 707 points to finish 25th in Class 3A, while the team winner was Plainfield South with 48 points, second place went to Downers Grove North with 71 points, in third place was Naperville Neuqua Valley with 139 points, Plainfield North was fourth with 153 points and LaGrange Lyons was fifth with 172 points.

CM was 27th in Class 2A with 700 points, while the Knights were right behind in 28th with 707 points. Riverside-Brookfield won the team title with 184 points, with Glen Ellyn Glenbard South second at 194, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge was third with 202 points, Woodstock came in fourth with 229 points and rounding out the top five was Belvidere North with 235 points. Jersey also had runners in the race, but didn't record a team score.

McGivney had 759 points to place 25th in the Class 1A race, with the Cavaliers scoring 1,154 points to place 45rh in the team standings. The champions were Normal University High with 90 points, with Decatur St. Teresa Catholic second at 187 points, third place went to Eureka at 198 points, Aurora Central Catholic was fourth with 207 points and Rockford Christian was fifth with 217 points. Roxana also had runners in the field, but not enough to record a team score.

In the Class 3A race, Camryn Viger of Plainfield South was the winner with a time of 14:22.8, with Riley Newport of DeKalb second with a time of 14:36.9, third place went to Mario Torres of Buffalo Grove at 14:40.7, in fourth place was Zachary Balzer of Minooka at 14:42,3 and rounding out the top five was Zac Close of Neuqua Valley, who came in at 14:49.2.

Perulfi led the Tigers with a time of 16:34.3, with Parker Weaver coming in at 16:56.9, Jackson Amick had a time of 17:03.4, Colin Thomas was in at 17:09.0, Ben Ziobro's time was 17:09.4, with Scott Baxter coming in at 17:13.3. Sam Wittek had a time of 17:29.6, Cooper Wittek was in at 17:35.5, Jackson Elliott was clocked in 17:36.6 and Kenan Stahm was in at 17:45.2.

The winner in Class 2A was Cooper Marrs of Riverside-Brookfield, with a time of 14:54.4, with Brendan Heitzig of Lincoln second at 15:03.0, third place went to Sterling's Dale Johnson at 15:08.6. Evan Horgan of Belvidere North was fourth at 15:09.4 and rounding out the top five was Evan Nosek of Maple Park Kaneland at 15:11.5.

Jackson Collman led the Eagles with a time of 15:32.8, with D.J. Dutton right behind at 16:57.4, Lucas Naugle was in at 17:01.1, Jacob Cranford was in at 18:54.4, with his brother, Joshua, exactly four seconds behind at 18:58.4, Landon Kearby's time was 19:37.3, Tullo Zampieri was in at 19:45.6, Kent Scottberg had a time of 20:50.7 and Mason Walker was in at 21:00.1.

Andrew Pace was the top runner for the Knights, having a time of 16:15.3, with Drew Twyman in at 16:34.2, Sam Kuckuck had a time of 17:54.4, Dalton Mersinger was in at 18:05.0, Ethan Schmidt was clocked in 18:56.2, Jacob Metcalf's time was 19:25.5, Will Kosmopolis had a time of 22:54.8 and Joey Bettag was in at 24:16.9.

Griffin Williams was the leader for the Panthers, coming in at 17:26.9, with Logan Wade having a time of 19:25.1, Kris Turnbaugh was clocked in 19:46.1 and Drake Wilson was in at 21:13.9.

Eureka's Charlie Bardwall won the Class 1A race with a time of 15:29.6, with Josiah Hortin of Tuscola second at 15:32.8, teammate Jackson Barrett was third at 15:33.2, Aiden Sosnowski of Rockford Christian was fourth with a time of 15:38.8 and teammate Weston Forward was fifth at 15:39.5.

Liam Schmidt led the Griffins with a time of 17:54.5, while Liam Boeving was exactly three seconds behind at 17:57.5, Connor Schmidt had a time of 18:40.9, Levi Huber was in at 18:46.0, Evan Rybak had a time of 18:52.6, Aiden Schmidt's time was 19:51.3. Colin Moore had a time of 20:17.3, Jamison Kohlberg was in at 20:32.3, Lyle Biermann's time was 21:55.8, Wyatt Biermann was in at 22:19.0 and Jackson Ehrmann was clocked in 24:42,6

Will Meyer led the Cavaliers with a time of 18:46.6, with Alex Behme in at 19:29.9, Sam Wilson was clocked in 19:49.6, Jack Goby was in at 19:50.5, Daniel Eichen's time was 20:38.5, John Bray had a time of 20:42.5, Kaney Roper was in at 20:42.7, Alex Scott had a time of 21:21.3, Charlie Wilson was clocked in 21:53.7, Dominic Genetti was timed in 21:55.8, Cooper Fullington was in at 21:57.2, Austin Homer's time was 22:07.0, Jack Rives was in at 24:47.1 and Patrick Dunn had a time of 28:33.5.

The leading runner for the Shells was Nathan Gilbert at 17:44.5, with Wyatt Doyle in at 17:57.5, Hunter Ponce was in at 18:07.1, Anthony Hardin's time was 19:10.2, Erick Scroggins was in at 19:51.0, Noah McVey had a time of 20:13.3, Aaron Shields was in at 21:38.9, Maurice Sparks had a time of 22:40.5 and Talon Blas was in at 23:17.3.

