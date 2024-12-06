Our Daily Show Interview! Mark Mueller- Mueller Furniture Ready for the Holidays!

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Mueller Furniture, a family-owned business rooted in the Belleville community since 1927, has expanded its operations with a new location in Fairview Heights. This new facility, which features a 55,000-square-foot showroom, aims to provide customers with an all-in-one shopping experience for their furniture needs.

The new facility opened on Nov. 4, 2024.

Mark Mueller, of the company, can reflect on the long Mueller family history of ownership. He also emphasized the importance of personal service in a market dominated by large retail chains. Customer service has always been a high point of the Mueller Furniture business.

"You can give back to the community and get a personalized, one-on-one shopping experience like you can’t get at the big box furniture stores," he said. Mueller Furniture serves a wide range of communities, including Belleville, the entire Metro East Illinois region, Lake St. Louis, Ellisville, and several areas in Missouri and Illinois.

Mueller describes Mueller Furniture as the largest selection of American-made furniture in the St. Louis area. John Mueller opened the first store nearly nine decades ago. The family-owned stores feature galleries from Flexsteel, Smith Brothers of Berne, Ind., and an Amish-made furniture gallery. High-quality mattress suppliers Tempur-Pedic and Chattam & Wells also provide many of their products to sell.

The company has recently adapted its operations to meet changing consumer demands, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. With an inventory valued at $6 million, Mueller Furniture can deliver stock furniture within days, ensuring that customers have access to a variety of options during peak shopping seasons, such as the holidays.

Mueller highlighted the affordability of quality furniture, noting that they work with small Amish furniture makers from Ohio and Missouri.

"There is very little overhead to make it great for the customer," he explained, adding that the store offers financing options to assist customers with their purchases.

In recognition of its commitment to quality and service, Mueller Furniture was named Retailer of the Year by the Home Furnishing Association for 2024. The new location is expected to enhance customer service and delivery options, and provide an expanded selection of furniture under one roof.

Mueller also emphasized the importance of strong relationships with suppliers, stating that these connections have fostered a supportive business environment.

"We have this super tight-knit relationship with all of our suppliers," he said. He encourages potential customers to visit Mueller Furniture to experience the level of care and assistance provided by the staff.

"We have hired great people and we have great business partners," Mueller said. "We have grown together with our suppliers over the years and are very proud of our staff and how they work with customers."

For more information at the Fairview Heights location, call (618) 233-0667 or visit 51 Commerce Lane, Fairview Heights, IL., 62208.

