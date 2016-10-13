EDWARDSVILLE - A death investigation is underway in reference to a fire that occurred Thursday morning in Edwardsville. The decedent involved was tentatively identified by his daughter as John Douglas Beckovich, 70, of the 5261 Chain of Rocks Road, Edwardsville.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a structure fire at 12:03 a.m. and arrived on scene at 12:10 a.m. to find a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. The Mitchell Fire Department was on scene fighting the fire.

The coroner emphasized it should be noted that due to the condition of the body, dental records will have to be used to make a positive identification. The tentative identification is released based on the daughter’s statement to sheriff’s deputies on scene.

The daughter, Jennifer N. Jones, who owns the mobile home was able to escape. Her father was confined to a rear bedroom due to poor health. She attempted to get to her father but the fire was too intense.

Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Diondra Horner arrived on scene at 1:33 a.m. and pronounced death at 1:40 a.m.

An autopsy was conducted today and the preliminary results would indicate that the decedent appeared to have died as a result of smoke inhalation, the coroner's office said.

Toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs remains pending at this time, the coroner's office said. The death remains under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the Mitchell Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal Office. Long Lake Fire Department assisted in fighting the fire.

Although there were numerous oxygen tanks inside the home for use by the victim, the cause and origin of the fire is not known at this time. Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.

