SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said Wednesday morning a person was shot in a disturbance that developed in the 100 block of Rosa Avenue in South Roxana on Tuesday night. The person did not have life-threatening injuries due to the gunshot and was transported to an area hospital, the chief said.

"During the call, a responding police officer fired his weapon striking a subject involved in the disturbance," Chief Coles said.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles also explained that multiple officers were involved in the case. Coles added that some of the officers were slightly injured in a scuffle while trying to take the male suspect into custody.

The case was turned over to the Illinois State Police for investigation. Due to the nature of the investigation, further information can not be released at this time.

The South Roxana Police Department will be seeking criminal charges against the subject.

The suspect has not been officially charged, so his name can not be released at this time.

