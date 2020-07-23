RICHMOND HEIGHTS - A person of interest has been identified and taken into custody after a shooting at the Galleria Mall. The person of interest was an 18-year-old male.

On July 22, 2020, at approximately 12:34 PM, officers from the Richmond Heights Police Department responded to a call for service for a shooting at the Galleria Mall located at 1155 Galleria Parkway.

Upon the officers' arrival, they discovered an adult male victim on the first floor of the mall near the northwest entrance. He suffered from at least one apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

A second victim, also an adult male, suffered from an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident or the person of interest.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

More like this: