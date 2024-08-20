ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. — An adult female was fatally struck by a motor vehicle early Tuesday morning in the 5300 block of Wilborn Drive, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

At approximately 12:53 a.m., officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call reporting a person struck in the area. Upon arrival, they discovered the woman who had been hit by a vehicle. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment but later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Initial investigations by the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit indicate that the woman was walking on Wilborn Drive when she was struck by a vehicle that subsequently fled the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available. Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

For those wishing to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).