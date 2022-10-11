ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian struck at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue that resulted in the death of an adult male.

The deceased has been identified as Marquist Murray, 38 years of age, of the 1600 block of Lulu Avenue, in Saint Louis, MO 63133.

On October 11, 2022, at 2:50 AM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident with a pedestrian struck at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue. Responding officers located an adult male lying on the ground. The victim was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but was later pronounced deceased.

The striking vehicle left the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Geisman at 314-615-5400 or mgeisman@stlouiscountymo.gov. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

