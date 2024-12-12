Our Daily Show! NAGBC Spotlight!: Persnickety By Jen, & Jacob Warden- Farmers!

ALTON - Persnickety by Jen Farley, a new store in downtown Alton, offers an “eclectic blend” of vintage, antique and contemporary products for every household.



“I like to say my pieces find me so I can help them find their owners,” said owner Jen Farley. “I always wanted a shop. I grew up here in Alton. I went to Marquette. I spent a lot of time on Broadway back in the old days when it was all the antique shops, and I just always wanted to have one of my own.”

Located at 303 E. Broadway inside of Mineral Springs Mall, Persnickety was started by Farley earlier this year. Melissa Bland of Honeybee Vintage and Kim Tanner of Strangelovely encouraged her to open Persnickety, and she has loved being a part of downtown Alton. She noted that the area has “a great vibe,” and she is excited to see its revitalization.

As a store, Persnickety sells a wide variety of items. Farley finds most of her inventory at estate sales, vintage shops and antique shows. She shared that she has friends in Missouri who will shop for her and help her locate the perfect items for her store in Alton.

This variety guides Farley’s attitude toward products at her store. She believes people should fill their homes with whatever they enjoy, and she encourages them not to be afraid of mixing aesthetics.

“I love everything, which is my problem,” she laughed. “Put what you love in your home and then you won’t really ever have to redecorate.”

She added that she currently has a lot of holiday items, with a focus on Christmas. She also loves china, and the current “featured set” is a handpainted set of pottery with snowmen on it.

Persnickety has only been open for a few months, and Farley has been blown away by the community’s response. She isn’t sure what the future holds, but she knows she wants to continue working with Alton to bring great pieces to her neighbors.

“Things are going very well,” she said. “I’ve been extremely pleased. The community has been wonderfully supportive. So we’ll just have to see where it goes.”

In order to engage even more, Farley has joined the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council (NAGBC). She noted that it’s been exciting to connect with other business owners and benefit from their guidance, and she can’t wait to do more for the community through the NAGBC.

“I’m excited to be a part of it,” she said. “Growing up in Alton, I know that they’ve been very involved in the community. They do a lot of things, and they seem to have a great camaraderie. Lots of good people in the club, lots of people that I know. So I’m just anxious to spend time with them and give back a little.”

For more information about Persnickety by Jen Farley, visit the official Facebook page. Check out NAGBC.com to learn more about the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council.

