GRANITE CITY – Senior Ellisya Perri of Granite City High School was named the Granite City Elks Lodge 1063 Student of the Month for May.

Ellisya PerriThe Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry, and farming.

Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award, and scholastic ability.

Perri receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.

She is a member of the Foreign Language Club, Math Team, National Honor Society, Robotics Club, and was a four-year member of the Secondary Honors Program. Perri also was Science Club President (2021-22) and Vice President (2020-21) and earned Rotary Student of the Month honors as a junior. She is the daughter of Stephanie Gaines.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

