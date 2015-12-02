 

The Edwardsville High School Performing Arts Holiday Concert is at 7 tonight.

Ticket prices are $5 per person. Proceeds from the concert benefit Main Street Community Center.

Victoria Voumard, EHS orchestra director, said the event is something the orchestra; band and choir students all enjoy doing on an annual basis to benefit such a good cause. She said it is also a wonderful night of experiencing holiday music at the beginning of the Christmas season.

Main Street Community Center (MSCC) is located at 1003 N. Main Street in Edwardsville. MSCC has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of individuals spanning several generations, including older adults, families, caregivers, and other members of the community.

