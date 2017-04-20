SWANSEA - Dr. Dirk Massie believes it’s important for people to do what they love and that their life’s work should be dedicated to something they are truly passionate about. That is why his company, Performance Eyecare, is offering high school seniors living in the Metro East and St. Louis a chance to earn a $1,500 “Build Your Dream” scholarship to assist in reaching a goal, whether it be college, a trade school, or even a start-up business.

“You don’t have to have a high GPA or be ranked top of your class to earn this scholarship,” said Massie. “We simply want to know what you’re passionate about and how the scholarship money will assist in building your dream. Not every senior wants to attend a four-year college, but hopefully they have a some idea of a career path that’s right for them, and maybe this money will help with getting a head start.”

Students interested in the scholarship should submit an essay describing their career path for life after high school and explaining how the scholarship will assist in reaching their goals. The essay can be any length, but it must show the student’s passion and goals for the next chapter of their life. Essays can be dropped off at any Performance Eyecare location or turned in to a class advisor no later than Monday, May 15, 2017. Performance Eyecare has offices in Alton and Swansea, Illinois, and Creve Coeur, Missouri. The office addresses and scholarship application can be found online at http://performanceeyecare.com.

About Performance Eyecare

Performance Eyecare has been providing premium vision healthcare to the St. Louis and Metro East areas for 13 years. With three offices and six eye doctors, including a retina specialist and cataract surgeon, Performance offers the most advanced vision solutions and highest technology in the optometry industry.

