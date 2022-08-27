ALTON - The Alton Food Truck Festival set for Saturday, August 27, has an array of strong participants, and Liberty Bank Amphitheater Commission Chair Dan Herkert said Thursday he expects a "huge crowd" with such a bright weather forecast. The event starts at 4 p.m. and runs to 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis predicts a sunny day on Saturday with a high of 90 degrees. Herkert said there will be 22 different food trucks from around the St. Louis area at the Alton event. The Alton Food Truck Festival is free of charge.

Cajun Seduction, TreauX’s Cajun Barbecue, and Sugarfire Smoke House Barbecue are some new ones that will create attention, Herkert said. Others back include The Sweet Divine, Pig on a Wing, and Tuk Tuk Thai. The entire Food Truck Festival participant list is at the bottom of the story. Herkert said this year there will be a wide variety of food and there will be "something for everybody."

Doughboy's Wood Fired Pizza will offer a variety of products and even has veggie pizza. Farmtruk will offer everything from fried green potatoes or brisket mac.

Herkert said the Alton Food Truck Festival presented by Sauce Magazine often draws between 4,000 to 6,000 guests and this year because of the variety of trucks and the weather, he expects a huge crowd. The band - Grovethang - will provide entertainment from 4 to 8 p.m.

Herkert extended a thank you to Sauce Magazine for their help in planning the event and all the volunteers.

"Like any event at the amphitheater, when the current season is over, our production and promoter teamwork to set up the following year," he said. "This is one of our larger events at the Amphitheater."

"The Grovethang Band is very popular and we have had them in the past," Herkert said. "They play a variety from the 1970s to 2000s and are a really good band for everybody to listen to. I think there will be a multitude of different food options and with the weather, it is a great way to hang out on the Alton riverfront with new and old friends."

Here is the list of trucks that will be participating on Saturday in this year's Alton Food Truck Festival presented by Sauce Magazine:

