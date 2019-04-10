Alton girls in a recent match against Edwardsville. The Alton-Edwardsville girls match was suspended at halftime with the Redbirds ahead 2-0 on April 5 and will be completed on April 29. (Photo by Chris Rhodes)

BELLEVILLE – A goal in each half was enough to lift Alton to a 2-0 girls soccer win over Belleville East Tuesday afternoon at East.

The win lifts the Redbirds to an overall mark of 7-5-0, and 5-0-0 in the Southwestern Conference.

Alton struck first after 11 minutes, as Tori Schrimpf took a feed from Sydney Brunaugh and slotted the ball into the net to give the Redbirds the lead 1-0. The Alton defense helped make the lead stand up until the 54th minute, when Grace Kane scored, assisted by Morgan Rauscher, to double the Redbird lead to 2-0.

Alton hosts Belleville West on Thursday at Piasa Motor Fuels Field in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff, then will host Oakville on Friday afternoon in a 4:30 p.m. kickoff. The Redbirds will complete their match against Edwardsville that was suspended by rain at halftime on Apr. 5 at home on Apr. 29, with Alton leading 2-0.

