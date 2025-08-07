Our Daily Show Interview! Lev- IDNR: A Ton of Fun Planned This Fall

GRAFTON - Pere Marquette State Park has a variety of fall programs and activities for community members to enjoy.

Lev with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is eager to share the park with the community at all of their upcoming free events. He encourages people to reach out with any questions and get ready for a great season at Pere Marquette.

“I’m really excited about what’s going on at the park,” Lev said.

On Aug. 15, 2025, the fun will start with a movie night to celebrate the 100th anniversary of IDNR. Families can come by Pere Marquette for a screening of “The Bee Movie” under the stars, complete with free s’mores. This event will go on rain or shine, and Lev encourages people to bring blankets and snacks.

At 1 p.m. on Aug. 23, Lev will be teaching a “Wild Edibles: Forage, Learn, and Taste at Pere Marquette” class. Participants will learn how to identify common edible plants, and Lev plans to make ice cream out of the group’s favorite trees.

This will be followed by “The Great Voyager Canoe” adventure on Sept. 6. The 20-foot canoe holds up to 60 people, and folks of all ages and skill levels can enjoy a guided paddling experience on the Mississippi River. Children under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Lev is also looking forward to the annual Grand Tour, where he takes participants on a “long, arduous hike” over all nine miles of Pere Marquette’s hiking trails. On Sept. 13, hikers will once again have the opportunity to participate in the hike.

“I can’t complain,” Lev laughed. “I get to take people out on a long hike for the day and get paid for it.”

On Sept. 20, you can connect with Pere Marquette’s Janelle Smith for a basket-making activity at “Art in the Park.” Lev will also give a short presentation about Native American basket-weaving and pottery-making techniques.



The Intro to Bouldering class on Oct. 4 is also sure to be a fun one. Led by climbing expert Shawn, this class is open to people of all experience levels ages 7 and up. The class will cover basic climbing skills and safety tips. Upper Limits Rock Climbing Gym in Maryland Heights has also donated two free rope classes and day passes, which will be raffled off to class participants. Lev believes this event will be “super awesome.”

Last year’s Star Party drew hundreds of people to Pere Marquette, and Lev hopes to break the record with even more attendees at this year’s party at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5. The Astronomical Society will come out with high-powered telescopes, and you can study the “cool constellations,” he said.

On Oct. 25 and Nov. 29, the community can come out for the Fall Night Hikes. These guided 2.5-mile hikes will take you through the forest in the dark as Lev teaches you about fall ecology and park history.

The fall programming wraps up with “Voices of the Past: Native American History and Culture with Dr. Julie Zimmerman,” a presentation from an SIUE anthropologist, on Nov. 1. Attendees will learn about Indigenous peoples and their lives in the Pere Marquette and Riverbend region.

Lev encourages the community to come out to these activities and events. He emphasized that all of Pere Marquette’s programs are completely free.

Some of these events require you to RSVP; you can call 618-786-3323 or email menachem.smolianski@illinois.gov for more information. To learn more about Pere Marquette State Park’s upcoming fall events, click here.

“We’re here to help,” Lev added. “If you have any questions at all, just give us a call. We’re super friendly at the visitors’ center.”

