GRAFTON — Pere Marquette State Park will host the Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair on Saturday, June 7, 2025, offering a day of free fishing and outdoor activities for families. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park near Grafton on Illinois 100, with no admission, parking fees, fishing license, or gear required.

The fair features a catch-and-release bluegill pond where children can fish and have their photo taken with their catch, a One-Cast station where every participant wins a prize, and bow-fishing stations that allow youth to shoot at moving and three-dimensional targets. Children who complete at least seven stations will receive a prize and have the opportunity to catch trout from the pond.

This year’s event will include appearances by Hall of Fame fisherman Jimmy Houston and Tim “Mountain Man” Guraedy from the television show “Duck Dynasty.” Entertainment also includes a 4,000-gallon mobile aquarium stocked with Illinois River fish species, performances by “Camo the Clown” and the Lodge Brothers Band, and outdoor expert Alex Nagy from Twisted Cat Outdoors. Food and beverages will be available.

Scott Isringhausen, urban fishing coordinator for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said, “We want to get kids hooked on fishing, and the Family Fishing Fair helps connect kids and families to fun outdoor activities. Thanks to our generous sponsors, we're able to continue to offer this free event.

"We are very fortunate to have the support of the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery as a Premier Sponsor, along with Farm and Home Supply, the Jersey County Board, Walmart, State Farm Insurance of Jerseyville, Carrollton, and Godfrey and many others.”

The Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair is hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge, administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. For more information, contact Pere Marquette State Park at 618-786-3323, ext. 1, or Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge at 618-883-2524.

