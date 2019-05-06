GRAFTON - The Mushroom Fest Sunday at Pere Marquette Lodge in Grafton drew a large group of visitors, despite the flooded conditions around Grafton and Alton on Saturday.

Around 20 vendors participated and sold different types of things from shaved ice, nick knacks, Avon and much more. The Great Morel Hunt was held at 1 p.m. and a group of about 50 mushroom hunters searched the grounds for the morels of a variety of sizes.

Pere Marquette Lodge Director of Marketing Arielle Niemeyer rated the event as a “success” despite the tough nearby Mississippi River conditions.

