GRAFTON - Merlots, moscatos, pinot grigios, zinfandels and more were all available for tasting at the 2015 Wine Festival at Pere Marquette Lodge.

Beginning at noon this Sunday, leaf peepers and wine fanatics were welcomed into the lodge to sample some local wines as well as spirits from around the world.

“We have 36 wines represented today at five different tasting tables,” Pere Marquette’s Director of Marketing and Events Leslie Franklin said. “With your entry, you get tasting tickets and a Mary Michelle Wine Festival souvenir wine glass.”

Mary Michelle Winery of Carrollton offered samplings of their 13 distinct creations sure to satisfy any wine lover’s taste. The winery offers its signature spirits through the lodge year round.

With the fall colors flourishing and the early November weather cooperating, this festival couldn’t have come at a better time. The Lodge was not only buzzing from festival patrons, but the gorgeous Pere Marquette State Park was humming with traffic from hikers and other visitors.

Franklin also enjoys the opportunity to mingle with the public and enjoy the lodge during autumn.

“We’re glad that everyone came to enjoy some food, music and of course, taste a bunch of wine.”

The Rockabilly Revival band provided the mood music for the day’s event, causing some guests to hop out of their seats and line dance. It was a perfect sign of a good time at a great event.

Zettie’s Confections were also on site to sample out some of their fine and all natural desserts, a perfect pair for some of the wines at the festival.

