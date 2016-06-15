GRAFTON - A Meet the Beatles Sunset Tribute Concert is coming back again at Pere Marquette Lodge from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday, June 24.

The Meet the Beatles Tribute Band recreates the look, sound and atmosphere of the Fab Four with tunes such as “She Loves You,” and “I Want To Hold Your Hand.” The band will also travel to the psychedelic 60s with “Sergeant Pepper” and “Revolution.”

The high-energy show includes costumes, accents, Beatle banter, authentic vintage and replica instruments and people’s favorite Fab Four hits.

Leslie Franklin, director of marketing and events at Pere Marquette State Lodge, said this Beatles tribute band is from Chicago and is a big-name act.

“We were so packed last year inside with the Beatles Tribute Band that we decided to move it outside to accommodate more people,” she said. “Moving it outside will allow people more space and more to attend. We are expecting a big crowd once again.”

VIP seats for the over 21 crowd can be purchased in advance at Pere Marquette Lodge at pmlodge.net for $55 each. Included in this price are reserved seats, three drink tickets and appetizers. They will be reserved based on when the seats are purchased (the early bird gets the best seats). Non-VIP guests can take advantage of grass seating in the lawn in front of the Lodge at no charge.

Learn more about this band at www.chicagobeatleband.com.

Franklin said this tribute band is just another example of how Pere Marquette Lodge always tries to have something interesting for everyone.

