



The Apple Festival at Pere Marquette Lodge will be held on Sunday, September 11th from 11am to 3pm.

Apples of all kind will be served at Pere Marquette’s Apple Festival on Sunday, September 11th. This family fun event will include warm apple pie, fresh hand-dipped caramel apples, live music, handmade jewelry, apple wine for the adults and balloon twisting and face painting for the children.

Visitors can also purchase tickets for the apple pie walk at 12:30pm for a chance to take home a freshly baked apple pie. All proceeds will be donated to the Friends of Pere Marquette Foundation which works to support, protect and enhance Pere Marquette State Park and its many programs.

Adding to the early fall fun, the Lodge’s Fourth Annual Pumpkin Roll will begin at 2pm. Participants can bring or buy a pumpkin to decorate and roll down the hill in front of the Lodge. Second and third place pumpkins will win gift certificates for the Lodge Restaurant. The fastest pumpkin’s owner will win the grand prize of a free night at the historic Lodge.

Pere Marquette Lodge was hand-built in the scenic Pere Marquette State Park. Its massive timbers and classic limestone stand tall just across the Illinois River from St. Louis, MO, and it has 72 newly renovated guest rooms and cabins.

Pere Marquette Lodge is the perfect getaway with its unique one-of-a-kind life-size chess set, a 50ft limestone fireplace in the Great Room, a terrace overlooking the picturesque Illinois River, an indoor pool, a Restaurant, a Winery, beautiful weddings, productive business retreats, events and more.

The Apple Festival is free and open to the public. Visit www.pmlodge.net or call 618-786-2331

for more information.

