GRAFTON - Eyes glued to the ground, mushroom hunters will scan the woods in Pere Marquette Park and all around the area in search of the delectable treat known as the Morel Mushroom. A true symbol that spring has arrived, this edible mushroom offers a great excuse to get outside and have some fun with the whole family. That is why Pere Marquette Lodge will once again be hosting the Mushroom Festival on Sunday April 23rd from 11am to 3pm.

The festival will offer something for the whole family including unique crafters displaying their wares for purchase, wine tasting, restaurant favorites, live music and kids activities, which include face painting and crafts. The Great Morel Hunt will take place at 1pm in which hunters will scan the ground for these delicacies. Morels will be measured to determine who has found the smallest, largest and most morels. Those lucky hunters will go home with a free nights stay at the historic Lodge.

Built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the late 1930’s, Pere Marquette lodge is a treasure-trove of nature and picturesque beauty set in the rolling bluffs just outside Grafton, Illinois. As the centerpiece of the largest state park in Illinois, the Lodge overlooks the scenic Illinois River. With the distinctive flavor of native stone and rustic timbers, the Lodge boasts a 700-ton stone fireplace which dominates the lobby and dining room. Today the old has been skillfully blended with the new providing first-class accommodations, dining, a wine tasting room, events and amenities in a beautiful setting. For more information on the Lodge and it’s activities visit www.pmlodge.net or call 618-786-2331.

