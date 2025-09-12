Our Daily Show Interview! Pere Marquette: Halloween Paddle Battle is WAIT LISTED!

GRAFTON - Pere Marquette Lodge invites the community to come out to their upcoming Halloween-themed programs.

At 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2025, the lodge will host a Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner Party. This will be followed by the Halloween Paddle Battle pickleball tournament at 5 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Lions Club Park in Jerseyville. The Halloween fun wraps up with the Sippin’ with Spirits Halloween party at 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the lodge.

“We throw an event out there just to see how it does, and we end up selling it out,” shared Arielle Niemeyer. “I get to meet some amazing people on the way. I have a great job. I’m very lucky.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The dinner party costs $60 to attend, which includes the show, tax, gratuity and dinner. There are ten seats left, and they’re going quickly. Niemeyer noted that Pere Marquette hosts multiple murder mystery dinner parties every year, and they’re always a lot of fun.

“It’s a great deal,” she said. “They’re a blast, and even if you have been in the past, the shows are always so different that you’re never attending the same event.”

The pickleball tournament is also almost full. They have a few slots left and a waitlist available for those who want to play. Niemeyer shared that the tournament has grown and “continued to get better and better” throughout the last few years, and she looks forward to another great event.

The Sippin’ with Spirits Halloween party is open to anyone age 21 and older and completely free to attend. Niemeyer promises drink specials, a costume contest, and plenty of fun. The winner of the costume contest will win a stay at the Pere Marquette Lodge, and Niemeyer’s “insider tip” is that the judges love spooky costumes the best.

All of these events promise lots of excitement at Pere Marquette. Niemeyer shared that October and November always pass quickly, as people come out to enjoy the fall foliage, rent rooms, and host weddings and events. She encourages anyone who wants to know more about hosting an event at Pere Marquette to call 618-786-2331 ext. 339.

For more information about Pere Marquette Lodge and their upcoming events, visit their official website at PMLodge.net.

More like this: