SPRINGFIELD – In honor of 100 years of conservation in Illinois, the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) has released a series of vintage-style posters and sticker packs celebrating 12 of the state’s most iconic parks and historic sites.

Designed in the bold, timeless style of Works Progress Administration (WPA)-era posters, each piece highlights a unique landmark or natural feature, from the frozen waterfalls of Starved Rock to the cypress swamps of the Cache River.

“This series is a powerful tribute to the places that have shaped Illinois’ natural identity over the past 100 years,” said Natalie Phelps Finnie, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), which is celebrating its centennial in 2025. “These parks and historic sites belong to all of us here in Illinois, and IDNR proud to celebrate their legacy through art that invites a new generation to explore and protect them.”

Featured locations include:

Adeline Jay Geo-Karis Illinois Beach State Park, Lake County

Apple River Canyon State Park, Jo Daviess County

Cache River State Natural Area, Johnson County

Cave-in-Rock State Park, Hardin County

Giant City State Park, Jackson County

Illinois Caverns State Natural Area, Monroe County

Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site, Menard County

Lowden State Park, Ogle County

Old State Capitol State Historic Site, Sangamon County

Pere Marquette State Park, Jersey County

Starved Rock State Park, LaSalle County

Volo Bog State Natural Area, Lake County

Posters and sticker packs featuring the parks will be available for purchase at the Conservation World welcome tent during the Illinois State Fair, Aug. 7-17, with a selection of four posters offered on site – Starved Rock, Giant City, New Salem, and Pere Marquette – for a special fair-only price of $10 each. Every poster in the series of 12, along with sticker packs, will be available online at https://ilconservation.org/shop while supplies last. Some posters will require pre-order.

“You can buy a lot of things at the fair. This one makes a difference,” said Jenny Vaughn, executive director of the Illinois Conservation Foundation. “These posters are more than souvenirs. They help fund real conservation work and support the places we all love.”

Proceeds from poster and sticker sales will support Illinois state parks through the Illinois Conservation Foundation, helping improve and maintain parks across the state.

To learn more about ICF or shop the 100 Years of Conservation collection, visit https://ilconservation.org. Visit IDNR’s website to plan your visit to an Illinois state park.

