GRAFTON — Families and nature enthusiasts are invited to a unique blend of outdoor activities and wildlife education on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Pere Marquette State Park. The event, organized by IDNR urban fishing coordinator Scott Isringhausen, will feature an annual fishing and owl program beginning at 5:30 p.m. and transition into an owl-themed presentation starting at 7:30 p.m.

The evening will kick off with a talk about local fish species by Isringhausen, who has been leading these programs for several years. Following the educational session, participants will engage in a fishing activity at the bluegill pond next to the visitor center.

At 7:30 p.m., attendees will gather for an indoor program showcasing eight different species of owls, all presented as taxidermy specimens. After the presentation, the event will move outdoors for a two-mile guided hike aimed at calling and observing owls in their natural habitat. The hike will include five to six stops where participants will be asked to remain quiet in hopes of hearing or spotting the owls. Isringhausen noted that a portion of the hike is uphill, but they take breaks on the trek.

"Kids will have the opportunity to see the lights of St. Charles, Mo., during the hike," Isringhausen said. "It's one of my favorite programs because it combines education with hands-on experience."

The evening will conclude back at the visitor center, where attendees can enjoy roasting marshmallows and hot dogs by the pond. The program is expected to wrap up between 10:30 and 11 p.m.

A similar owl/fishing program at Pere Marquette State Park will be held in November.

Isringhausen estimates that around 50 people typically attend the fishing portion of the event, while 75 to 100 people come for the owl program.

"It's a neat program that offers something for everyone," he said.

The event is free and open to the public. Participants are asked to meet at the visitor center prior to 5:30 p.m. and to bring one flashlight per family. Refreshments and drinks will be provided.