ALTON - The Alton Police always want public tips and help in situations where criminal acts have occurred or are taking place and some people passing by a potentially dire situation did just that recently.

The people noticed a 7-month-old baby screaming from her car seat with all but a rear window cracked open in the Argosy parking lot. The four passing by made sure Argssy security was notified and Alton Police also responded quickly once notified. Tanisha D. Ross, one of those passing by, pushed her arm within the open part of the window to unlock the door and remove the baby from the car seat.

Pimeka D. Coleman-Jones, 28, of St. Ann, Mo., was charged with a misdemeanor of child abandonment. She has a bond of $1,500. Alton Police Detective Emily Hejna, a spokesperson for the department, said the report read the child had been in the car for 30-35 minutes when the passerby noticed her.

“The person passing by heard the baby crying and notified Argosy security,” Hejna said. “Security quickly called the Alton Police Department. We credit the witness who saw the baby with helping in this case. The officers responded to help.”

Speaking as a mother, Hejna, said she cannot understand how anyone could leave a baby in a car unattended. She said she was glad the people passing by stopped and contacted security and ultimately police to ensure the baby was taken to safety.

