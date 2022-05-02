ST. LOUIS — United Way of Greater St. Louis today announced that Penny Pennington, managing partner of Edward Jones, and Rusty Keeley, CEO of Keeley Companies, will serve as chair and co-chair, respectively, of its 2022 annual community campaign. Additionally, Arica Harris,director of banking and payment operations at Edward Jones,will serve as vice chair. (Downloadable photos of Pennington, Keeley, and Harris).

This year, United Way of Greater St. Louis is celebrating 100 years of impact in the St. Louis region.

“United Way and its agency partners play a unique and vital role in the success and resilience of our regional growth by providing critical wraparound services and support to our neighbors, family and friends,” said Pennington. “Like Edward Jones, United Way is celebrating its centennial anniversary in 2022, and I am proud of our strong and enduring partnership. Together, Rusty, Arica and I are looking forward to partnering with local leaders, companies and community volunteers to help even more people through the United Way campaign this year.”

United Way’s campaign supports more than 160 Safety Net agencies that help 1 million people in 16 counties throughout Missouri and Illinois. Its support across the region focuses on basic needs, youth success, health, financial stability and crisis response.

“United Way of Greater St. Louis has shown their dedication to uplifting the St. Louis community for decades through philanthropy, giving, and volunteer leadership, and I am humbled to join them as they continue their mission,” said Keeley. “I look forward to working on this year’s campaign that will go towards helping countless individuals and families throughout the community.”

In addition to funding its health and human service partners, United Way manages the region’s Volunteer Center and 2-1-1 Helpline, a 24/7 resource connecting people to programs and services for a variety of needs.

“Through its network of safety net agencies, United Way works to make the St. Louis region a great place to work and live and inspires so many people to realize their full potential,” said Harris. “United Way is a powerful change agent and I’m excited to expand this work even further through my role as vice chair this year."

United Way's annual campaign begins in early September and runs through the fall.

“We are thrilled to have Penny, Rusty and Arica leading this year’s campaign efforts as each of them exemplifies leadership, generosity and community,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Their knowledge and business experience will be invaluable in helping us find new and innovative ways to engage our supporters and expand our impact in the St. Louis region. We are very grateful and excited to have them on board and to see all that we will accomplish during this special centennial year.”

About Penny Pennington

As the sixth managing partner in Edward Jones’ 100-year history, Penny Pennington is responsible for the firm's strategic direction, leading its Enterprise Leadership Team and working together with more than 50,000 associates across North America to make a positive impact in the lives of Edward Jones' clients, colleagues, and communities. She was recently named No. 34 in her third appearance on the Fortune Most Powerful Women in Business list.

Pennington began her Edward Jones career in 2000 as a financial advisor in Livonia, Mich. In 2006, she was named a principal and relocated to the firm’s St. Louis headquarters where she has held various leadership roles.

She is an active member of the St. Louis community, serving on the boards of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, United Way of Greater St. Louis, the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees, the Whitaker Foundation and Executive Committee of the Chair's Council for Greater St. Louis, Inc. Pennington also actively champions Edward Jones' national presenting sponsorship with the Alzheimer's Association.

About Rusty Keeley

Rusty Keeley serves as CEO of Keeley Companies, which encompasses Keeley Construction, Keeley Properties, and Keeley Restoration Services. Keeley Companies specializes in offering unified and collaborative solutions within the following industries: construction, real estate development and management, and restoration.

Keeley is a long-serving leader on the boards of Cardinal Glennon, the St. Louis Police Foundation, the St. Patrick Center, Operation Clean Sweep, and Concordance Academy. He also serves as an active member of YPO Gold, on the board of ADB Companies, the Executive Committee of the Regional Business Council, and is co-chair and board member of World Pediatric Project (WPP).

His leadership has also been instrumental in the development and growth of the #KeeleyCares Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit focused on serving charities championed by Keeley team members making a difference in the communities where they live and work.

About Arica Harris

Arica Harris is a director responsible for banking and payment operations at Edward Jones.

Before joining Edwards Jones in 2013, Harris spent 17 years in public accounting at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Deloitte & Touche, supervising risk consulting, internal co-sourcing, and external IT audit projects. At Deloitte & Touche, she also developed and facilitated learning programs, events and firmwide initiatives focused on recruitment, professional development, and diversity and inclusion.

Harris founded and continues to chair the St. Louis Accounting Career Awareness Program (ACAP), a 501(c)(3) non-profit focused on increasing the number of college-bound minority representation within the fields of accounting, finance, and business management. She also serves as vice chair on the Missouri Baptist Foundation board and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and the National Association of Black Accountants.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit?www.HelpingPeople.org.

