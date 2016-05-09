St. Louis Cardinals catcher Brayan Pena always has a smile on his face, but the grin has been even wider of late as he’s making larger strides towards returning from the disabled list.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Pena was in the outfield lightly running alongside trainers. This follows an increased workload at the start of the weekend, which included hitting off the tee.

“Just being able to rotate from the left side–just being able to put some weight from my right side,” said Pena on Friday. “Before it was bothering me, during that process it was bothering me to even stand up on my feet. That doctor is good, he’s very good.”

Pena made 60 swings from each of the left and right sides of the plate off the tee. That process was to be repeated on Sunday.

“It’s very good–especially after doing everything that I did today for me to finish on the treadmill and feel no pain, no soreness, no nothing it was pretty good,” reiterated Pena. “All the hitting, throwing, and jumping, and this and that–it feels pretty good.”

After slipping on a wet dugout step in Spring Training, Pena is rehabbing from the knee surgery to repair the cartilage damage in his knee. And besides swinging the bat, he has also moved from the anti-gravity elliptical machine to running on the treadmill.

“We’re going through a process,” Pena explained of working up from 50% speed. “Today was at 75%, so that’s closer to 100%. Before it was a little slower but for me to go out there and run for 75%, that’s pretty good.”

Jhonny Peralta is also advancing in his rehab from surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament. The shortstop is now gripping the bat and swinging lightly–not even hitting the ball off a tee yet. “Pretty soon,” said Peralta with a smile.

Meanwhile on rehab assignment in Memphis, Tommy Pham has gone 1-4 in back to back games for the Redbirds. Overall, he has gone 3-14 in his five games. Pham has driven in three runs while drawing a walk and striking out five times.

photo credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports