(Jupiter, FL) Carlos Peguero celebrated his 29th birthday by checking in for Spring Training with the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday. Peguero’s arrival marks the final roster/non-roster invitee to arrive for camp. The first full team workout will take place tomorrow, with hitters stepping in to face live pitching among the activities.

“We don’t force it,” said Mike Matheny of the large majority of position players arriving well before “Some of them, they’ve got great situations wherever they are; some of their family requirements won’t let them come–we’re not penalizing anybody but it’s an advantage if you can come.”

Peguero is a non-roster invitee and hit .187 (14-75) with 4 HRs and 9 RBIs combined over 34 games with Boston and Texas last season.

Article continues after sponsor message

MARTINEZ BACK ON THE MOUND

After getting an extra day between his bullpen sessions, Carlos Martinez will be back on the mound later this morning.

“He’s going to throw about 25 or so pitches today and we’ll see how he responds and take it from there,” shared Matheny.

The other pitchers have already completed their pair of bullpen sessions and are scheduled to play long-toss today.