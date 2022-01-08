ALTON - Pediatric Healthcare Unlimited is having a Pfizer COVID vaccine clinic at their office on Saturday, January 15th from 8 am to noon. This clinic will be open to the public.

Anyone age 5 and older is eligible to receive a Pfizer COVID vaccine. You are eligible for a booster if you are 12 or older and:

• You received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine five months ago

Article continues after sponsor message

• You received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine six months ago

• You received the J&J vaccine 2 months ago

To schedule an appointment online, please go to: https://consumer.scheduling.athena.io?locationId=2511-21&practitionerId=2511-4

You can also call the office to schedule at 618-474-1711.

If you receive a first dose at this clinic, they will be offering second doses on Saturday, February 5th.

More like this: