ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police said Wednesday morning that the victim in a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Florence Place suffered life-threatening injuries but is still alive at this time receiving treatment at an area hospital.

On October 10, 2022, at 7:27 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident with a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Florence Place. Responding officers located an adult female lying on the ground. The victim was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and rendered aid to the victim until EMS arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

