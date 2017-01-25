EDWARDSVILLE - A pedestrian was taken to Alton Memorial Hospital for an examination following being struck outside the Wildey Theatre.

Lt. Charlie Kohlberg of the Edwardsville Police Department said the pedestrian was struck at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Kohlberg said the pedestrian was struck while crossing North Main Street at College. Kohlberg said Michael Heady, 70, of Jacksonville, Illinois, was turning southbound onto Main Street from East College when he allegedly struck the pedestrian.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The driver saw the pedestrian, but was unable to stop in time," Kohlberg said. "The pedestrian was halfway into the crosswalk when the front bumper of the car contacted the left side of the pedestrian's body, knocking them to the ground."

Kohlberg said the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital for an examination. Heady was cited for failure to yield to pedestrian in a crosswalk. Kohlberg said Heady was very cooperative following the incident.

"The driver remained at the scene, and cooperated with the investigation," Kohlberg said.

More like this: