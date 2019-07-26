Hartford - A pedestrian was struck on Route 3 at Piasa Lane in Hartford near Road Ranger Gas Station. The female pedestrian was airlifted to a St Louis Hospital just after 1:00 a.m. Friday.

Hartford Fire Department along with Arch Medical Helicopter and Alton Memorial Ambulance was on scene to treat the patient.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hartford Police Department and Wood River Police Department were on the scene to assist with traffic.

Northbound Route 3 was reopened at 2 a.m., but it was unclear how long southbound lanes would be closed.

More information to come.