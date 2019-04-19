Get The Latest News!

ALTON - A pedestrian was struck on Broadway in Alton near Alton Area Towing Shop and taken to an area hospital by Alton Fire Department Ambulance just after 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Alton Police Department was also on the scene to assist with traffic.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Eichen said a male was transported to a local hospital and was alert and breathing during the drive to the hospital. He said there did not appear to be any life-threatening injuries.

Battalion Chief Eichen said the pedestrian did obviously strike the motorist's window hard, putting a large crack in the glass.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

