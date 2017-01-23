MARYVILLE - The Maryville Police Department announced that a 61-year-old man, who appears to have been homeless, was struck and killed at 8:36 p.m. Sunday after a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash.

The Maryville Police Department and Fire Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian vs. vehicle in the 4900 block of South State Route 159.

Article continues after sponsor message

A 45-year-old female, driving a 2009 Toyota sedan, was traveling south bound on South State Route 159 when a pedestrian walked in front of the oncoming vehicle. The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle and was found to be deceased at the scene. The man who died in the accident is not being identified pending family notification.

The Glen Carbon Police Department, Glen Carbon Fire Department, and Edwardsville Fire Department assisted Maryville units at the scene.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Metro East Crash Assistant Team.

More like this: