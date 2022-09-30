ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a person struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road.

At 6:28 a.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, St. Louis County Police Officers from the South County Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident with a person struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road.

Upon arrival, responding officers located an adult male lying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the victim was walking northbound Telegraph Road prior to entering the intersection. The victim stepped from behind a pole and in front of an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene for police arrival.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

