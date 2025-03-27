ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St.?Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction detectives are investigating a pedestrian fatally struck in the 9200 block of South Broadway Avenue at Horn Avenue that resulted in the death of an adult male.?

At 3:10 a.m. on Thursday, March 27, 2025, St. Louis County police officers from the South County Precinct responded to a call for service for a person struck in the 9200 block of South Broadway Avenue at Horn Avenue. Officers located a male who had been struck by a vehicle. The male was transported to an area hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.??

Preliminary investigation revealed the male was in the roadway when he was struck by a motor vehicle. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident.?

