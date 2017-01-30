MARYVILLE – Maryville Police Chief Rob Carpenter confirmed Monday the man struck and killed recently in an accident while walking in the center turn lane in the 4900 block of Illinois Route 159 was Garry L. Boughton, 61, of Carman, IL.

Carpenter said the story had a sad component to it for one of the Maryville Police officers who had kindly purchased a piece of pizza and Pepsi for the man, who was apparently homeless, earlier in the day at the Circle K in Maryville.

“The same officer who purchased the pizza and Pepsi responded to the accident,” he said, which was very sad for the officer.

Preliminary findings didn’t indicate the driver who struck Boughton did anything wrong, the chief said.

“The man walked right in front of the car,” Chief Carpenter explained. “He was in the center turn lane when he walked in front of the driver.”

