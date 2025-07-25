MARINE, Ill. — Westbound Highway 70 is closed Thursday night at Route 4 outside Marine after a semi truck struck and killed a pedestrian.

The Marine Fire Department was dispatched just before 11 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian struck by a semi truck.

Firefighters initially requested a medical helicopter to be put on standby, but canceled the request upon arrival.

Westbound traffic on Highway 70 was rerouted off at the Route 4 exit due to the closure. Westbound 70 will be closed for an extended period.

The Madison County Coroner’s office responded to the scene, and the Illinois State Police are investigating the fatal accident.

Further details have not been released yet.

