ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A 26-year-old woman was killed in a pedestrian traffic crash near the intersection of Dingledine Road and Stonecroft Drive on June 14, 2025, shortly after 6 p.m., the St. Charles County Police Department reported.

The victim, identified as Stacy M. Youngers of St. Charles, was found struck in the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel from the St. Charles County Ambulance District, according to police.

The vehicle involved was a staff vehicle from the Cottleville Fire Protection District, which is not a fire apparatus truck. The driver remained at the scene and has cooperated fully with the investigation, as has the fire district.

The St. Charles County Police Department’s Vehicle Crash Investigations Unit is conducting a thorough and ongoing investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Zachary Koch at 636-949-3000 Ext. 8140 or via email at zkoch@sccmo.org.

