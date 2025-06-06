FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday morning, June 6, 2025, near a vehicle fire scene in Fairview Heights, authorities said.

At approximately 12:05 a.m. June 6, 2025, Fairview Heights police officers were assisting the French Village Fire Department with a motor vehicle fire on St. Clair Avenue at Third Avenue. While attending to the fire, officers heard a collision just west of the scene and found a pedestrian down in the roadway who had been struck by a vehicle.

Officers and firefighters began lifesaving measures and requested an ambulance, Fairview Heights Police said.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital in St. Louis, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the victim’s identity pending family notification.

The driver of the vehicle involved stopped immediately and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

According to early information from witness statements and officer observations, the victim had come to the vehicle fire scene to assist a family member. The victim had parked on the north side of St. Clair Avenue and was walking southbound toward the Metrolink Station when he was struck.

The Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to assist with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

The Fairview Heights Police Department said early evidence indicates the incident was a tragic accident and extended condolences to the victim’s family.

