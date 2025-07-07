FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A 33-year-old man was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle late Saturday night, July 5, 2025, in Fairview Heights, police said.

Officers from the Fairview Heights Police Department responded at approximately 11:37 p.m. July 5, 2025, to the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and 3rd Avenue following reports of a vehicle-pedestrian crash. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found the man unresponsive in the roadway.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to police. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated fully with the investigation. Authorities said there was no indication the driver was impaired.

Preliminary evidence suggests the pedestrian was crossing outside of a designated crosswalk and against the traffic signal at the time of the crash.

The Fairview Heights Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured pedestrian and his family during this difficult time,” the department said in a statement. They also expressed gratitude to the first responders and medical staff who acted swiftly at the scene.

