GODFREY - Village of Godfrey officials made announcement today that Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing the Pearl Street crossing for maintenance work Friday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra is advising local residents and motorists to pre-plan for temporary detours Friday night since the Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing the Pearl Street railroad crossing overnight to conduct repair work.

"The closing will take place Friday, November 8, 2019, from 8:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019. Detoured traffic will be diverted south to cross at Tolle Lane, until being reopened to full traffic Saturday morning.

"First responder agencies have been notified of the temporary closure. Residents and motorists should pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the shutdown."

More like this: