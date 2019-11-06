GODFREY - Village of Godfrey officials made announcement today that Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing the Pearl Street crossing for maintenance work Friday night.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra is advising local residents and motorists to pre-plan for temporary detours Friday night since the Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing the Pearl Street railroad crossing overnight to conduct repair work.

"The closing will take place Friday, November 8, 2019, from 8:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019. Detoured traffic will be diverted south to cross at Tolle Lane, until being reopened to full traffic Saturday morning.

"First responder agencies have been notified of the temporary closure. Residents and motorists should pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the shutdown."

More like this:

ICC Crossing Safety Plan Outlines Rail Infrastructure Improvements
3 days ago
Temporary Closure Of Illinois 3 At Packers Avenue Is Announced
Mar 12, 2025
Local Historians to Host Free Underground Railroad Tour of Alton and Godfrey
Feb 19, 2025
Budzinski and Bell Meet With Terminal Rail To Discuss Proposed Bi-State Projects In St. Louis Metro Area
Feb 18, 2025
Section of I-255 Closing Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, For $65.4 Million Rehabilitation, Resurfacing
Jan 30, 2025

 