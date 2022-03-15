Pearl Jam will play St. Louis' Enterprise Center this summer.SEATTLE On March 9, 2020, Pearl Jam was the first major artist to pull the plug and postpone their Spring 2020 tour dates due to COVID-19 concerns. A few weeks later, the band’s new album Gigaton was released to critical acclaim but empty venues. Nearly two years later, Pearl Jam can finally hit the road with their 2020 North American tour dates officially rescheduled for May and September 2022, including a stop at St. Louis’ Enterprise Center Sept. 18. The updated routing includes four additional concert dates in Fresno, Sacramento, Las Vegas, and Camden.

Josh Klinghoffer’s solo project, Pluralone, will open for Pearl Jam on this tour. Klinghoffer will also join Pearl Jam as a touring member on these dates.

A special ticket pre-sale for all tour dates begins today for current eligible Pearl Jam Ten Club members (active as of Sunday, March 13).

There will be no general public sale. All public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration. Verified Fan ticket registration is open now through Sunday, March 27 at 10 pm PT and the Verified Fan Onsale begins Tuesday, March 29 at 10 am local time. To register, please visit: https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/pearljam

As previously announced, Pearl Jam’s 2020 European Tour dates are rescheduled for June and July of 2022. See pearljam.com for full tour routing and any updates.

In continuing their ongoing commitment to acknowledge and address the band’s carbon footprint, Pearl Jam will be paying $200 per ton for carbon dioxide mitigation from the Gigaton tour, a ten-fold increase from prior years. This pricing allows the band to pursue a multi-layered strategy of offsets and investments that combined, will allow for a more comprehensive mitigation plan.

Stone Gossard explains, “We are proud of our prior efforts to mitigate our inevitable carbon footprint from touring over the past 20 years but the time to multiply that effort is clearly right now. By committing to this aggressive pricing, we hope to equally amplify our efforts and gather partners who share our urgency to make the investments and innovations required to move our world to a more conscious, carbon balanced economy.” Learn more about the band's history with carbon mitigation.

Pearl Jam’s full 2022 North American Tour dates are as follows:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

TYPE

May 3

San Diego, CA

Viejas Arena

Postponed Date

May 6

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

Postponed Date

May 7

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

Postponed Date

May 9

Glendale, AZ

Gila River Arena

Postponed Date

May 12

Oakland, CA

Oakland Arena

Postponed Date

May 13

Oakland, CA

Oakland Arena

Postponed Date

May 16

Fresno, CA

Save Mart Arena

New Date

May 18

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

New Date

May 20

Las Vegas, NV

MGM Grand Garden Arena

New Date

September 1

Quebec City, QC

Videotron Centre

Postponed Date

September 3

Ottawa, ON

Canadian Tire Centre

Postponed Date

September 6

Hamilton, ON

FirstOntario Centre

Postponed Date

September 8

Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena

Postponed Date

September 11

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

Postponed Date

September 14

Camden, NJ

Waterfront Music Pavilion

New Date

September 16

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

Postponed Date

September 18

St. Louis, MO

Enterprise Center

Postponed Date

September 20

Oklahoma City, OK

Paycom Center

Postponed Date

September 22

Denver, CO

Ball Arena

Postponed Date

About Pearl Jam

2020 officially marked 30 years of Pearl Jam performing live. Eleven studio albums, hundreds of unique live performances and official live concert bootleg releases later, the band continues to be critically acclaimed and commercially successful -- with over 85 million albums sold worldwide. Pearl Jam was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Pearl Jam’s latest album Gigaton was released in March 2020. Featuring fan favorites “Dance of the Clairvoyants,” “Superblood Wolfmoon,” and “Quick Escape” the album debuted #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums, and Billboard Vinyl Albums Chart. In addition it hit Top 5 on Billboard 200 Album Chart, #2 Billboard Top Album Sales Chart and to date has reached over 200 million global streams. The album was critically acclaimed with Entertainment Weekly raving, “It’s a sturdy rock album from five guys who know what they’re doing, took time till they had something to say, are interpolating new influences and sound stocked to be back together in a room.”

