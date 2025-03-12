GODFREY - Amber Dyer, the owner of Peachy Paws, took “paws” to reflect and express her appreciation for the Village of Godfrey amid a recent vote that will allow her to expand her business to a new location.

On March 4, 2025, the Godfrey Village Board of Trustees voted to rezone 1610 W. Delmar Avenue from R-3 Single Family Residential to B-4 Highway Business. This rezoning will allow Dyer to open her dog grooming business, previously located at 509 Pearl Street in Godfrey, at the new location.

“I got a little emotional at the meeting because of all the support I was getting from everybody,” Dyer said. “I’ve always lived in Godfrey…I’ve grown up here, I went to school here, I was raised here, and I don’t want to leave here.”

Dyer thanked Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and Building and Zoning Administrator Tony Cain, adding that they treated her “like family” throughout the process. McCormick noted how exciting it is to see young entrepreneurs succeed in Godfrey.

Article continues after sponsor message

“She has a business in Godfrey, but she wants to continue having a business in Godfrey,” McCormick said. “She searched and searched and searched and finally decided on this place. It just makes me happy to see young people like this stay in their home community and make it a career.”

Dyer said the decision to start Peachy Paws in Godfrey was an easy one. She previously lived in Kansas while attending college, but she immediately knew she wanted to “go back home.” She also lived briefly in Alton with her fiance but was always searching for a way to return to her hometown.

As Peachy Paws has grown over the last few years, Dyer has become close to her clients, many of whom were at the meeting last week to support her. She is excited to continue to provide quality dog grooming services to Riverbend residents from her new location, which is set to open soon.

“They’re more like my friends and my family at this point,” she added. “It’s like a whole little family kind of thing.”

For more information about Peachy Paws, including updates on their move, visit their official Facebook page.

More like this: