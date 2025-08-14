Our Daily Show Interview! The Case of the Cryptic Monk & The Bread Monk at St. Pauls!

ALTON - St. Paul’s Episcopal Church invites community members to attend a program with Father Dominic “The Bread Monk” Garramone, known for his 2000s PBS cooking show “Breaking Bread with Father Dominic.”

Father Garramone, a Benedictine monk from Peru, Illinois, will give a presentation at St. Paul’s at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. Doors open at 1 p.m. and lunch — one of Fr. Garramone’s own recipes — will be served at 1:30 p.m.

“It’s going to be a very exciting opportunity to hear from a very learned and wonderful chef,” said Robbie Cupp, a leader at St. Paul’s.

In addition to hosting his own cooking show from 1999 to 2001, Fr. Garramone is known as the author of several cookbooks and an award-winning children’s book. He is also an educator and travels often.

Cupp explained that St. Paul’s has been working for over a year now to book an event with Fr. Garramone, and the parishioners are excited to finally welcome him to Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

“He’s a monk, so getting in contact with him isn’t as easy as picking up the phone and sending a text message,” Cupp laughed. “He’s a very busy man, of course.”

This is a rare chance to hear him speak. Cupp said the presentation will likely focus on the church and what kind of “bread” the attendees want to be.

“Are we going to be a full bread that serves everyone, or are we just going to be a small little portion of bread that only serves ourselves?” Cupp said.

Tickets cost $40 and are selling fast, so Cupp encourages anyone who is interested to contact the church at 618-465-9149. You can also purchase tickets online by selecting “Bread Monk Presents” from the dropdown menu on this form.

Cupp added that St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is a special place, and upcoming programs like this underscore their commitment to serving the community. He hopes many people come out to The Bread Monk presentation or attend a service at the church in the future.

“It is unique,” Cupp added. “I say that knowing that everyone’s going to say, oh, my church is unique and my church is a family. No, St. Paul’s truly is a family. As soon as you walk in those doors, you just feel the warmth and the love. The space is so holy and sacred and awe-inspiring. It really is a place that everyone can come and find something that feeds their soul.”

To learn more about The Break Monk presentation, click here. For more information about St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, including their upcoming events, visit their official website at EpiscopalAlton.org.

More like this: